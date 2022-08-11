Daily Sports Smile: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota donates 150 backpacks to Atlanta students

School is back in session and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is making sure everyone is well prepared. Mariota donated 150 backpacks and school supplies to local youth through his Motiv8 foundation Saturday.

The foundation aims to support economic and educational programs for the next generation. In their latest endeavor, Mariota invited members of the Westside Falcons Flag Football League to training camp. The students were special VIPs and Mariota spent time interacting with them after practice.

"It’s a token of our foundation and the Atlanta Falcons," Mariota told the students. "We want you guys to be all suited for class and make sure you have everything you needed."

The Nike-branded backpacks featured the Motiv8 signature and included essential items for the upcoming school year.

This season, Mariota embarks on his first year with the Falcons. He signed a two-year deal in March after the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

The quarterback reunites with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Both worked together with the Tennessee Titans when Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in Nashville for a stint before the quarterback went to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to prove, not only to myself, but to those who have believed in me," Mariota told USA TODAY Sports. "So, I’m excited. The last couple of years have been a great reset. I learned a lot from Derek (Carr). I learned a lot being there. But I feel ready to go."

Mariota has a 29-32 record as a starting quarterback. In his career, he's completed 62.8% of his passes for 13,437 passing yards and 90 touchdowns.

Falcon fans will get their first look at Mariota Friday night. Atlanta plays the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener.

The regular season kicks off on Sept. 11 as the Falcons host the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.