Daily Sports Smile: Steelers DT Cam Heyward creates initiative to support local teachers

Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward understands the value of a great education. He is a proponent of helping local youth reach new heights in the classroom. This week, Heyward hosted a Teacher’s Appreciation Day event and invited educators and students to training camp.

The invited guests were able to watch practice and attend a special lunch. Heyward also had a special surprise for the teachers as a way to express his gratitude.

"Teachers have helped guide me and were role models for me," Heyward said. "This is my opportunity to give back and show them that I value what they do."

RELATED: Mike Tomlin pencils Mitch Trubisky as starter in preseason

The defensive tackle announced he would fund the teacher’s projects for the entire year. In conjunction with the Donor’s Choose program and The Heyward House Foundation, Heyward presented teachers with an $11,000 donation.

"They have gone through a tumultuous time through COVID and dealing with all the protocols," Heyward said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "They lost funding for a lot of their projects. So, through this — the Donor's Choose program and The Heyward House — we were able to fund their projects this year."

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Steelers star TJ Watt knows 'we've got to win a Super Bowl'

Heyward grew up around educators in his family. His grandmother was a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher and his grandfather worked for the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers for over 40 years.

Since his foundation's inception in 2015, Heyward has used his platform to advocate for local students through initiatives including literacy projects and scholarships.

For his outstanding work, Heyward was recognized as the 2022 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Heyward enters his 12th season with the Steelers. In his career, he has recorded 68 sacks in 166 games played.

The Steelers regular season kicks off on Sept. 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.