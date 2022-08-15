Commanders coach Ron Rivera pleased with Carson Wentz's performance in preseason opener

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

Surrounded by a buzz of excitement, veteran quarterback Carson Wentz made his debut under center for the Washington Commanders during the preseason opener Saturday.

In the loss to the Carolina Panthers, Wentz completed 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards and played into the second quarter. He led the Commanders on their first touchdown drive when rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored from one yard out.

For his first game, Wentz played well. He didn’t force things, which has always been a knock against him. On two plays, he did hold onto the ball a bit too long. Instead of going for the big play, he made the move for short gains and took the positive yardage. He showed the type of growth coaches want from a seasoned QB.

What did head coach Ron Rivera think?

Much has been made of Wentz’s practice performance through two weeks of training camp. The discussions even led to a public criticism of a local journalist by the team Friday. President Jason Wright tweeted about an interview ABC7’s Scott Abraham conducted with Wentz, expressing that he felt the reporter was disrespectful to Wentz.

But Wentz took the field Saturday for his debut unfazed.

"I thought he threw the ball well. I thought he threw where he was supposed to,” Rivera said after the game. “He threw a very catchable ball and delivered it on time. I thought he went through his progressions the way he needed to. I thought he handled the huddle well. I thought he got the calls out, and he did the things we hoped he would do.”

Rivera was asked if he saw any differences from practice to the game.

“Yeah, I thought it was different from practice,” Rivera said. “I thought our offensive line protected and gave him a chance to throw the ball. And he did. He threw the ball effectively.”