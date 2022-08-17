PODCAST: Is the NFL preseason still too long?

USA TODAY Sports+

Preseason is underway. But is it too long?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played his first game in a year, and the early results weren't great. But the biggest question remains, will he see the regular-season field this season? Trey Lance took another step toward becoming the San Francisco 49ers' QB1. Are the Niners finally moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo? The Dallas Cowboys started the season the way they ended last year, with penalties.

All of that was just Week 1 of the preseason. Is it already time to look to 2023?

Elsewhere, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was diagnosed with a meniscus tear and a bone bruise. For the Tennessee Titans, Malik Willis put in a strong performance, adding pressure to last year's starter Ryan Tannehill. The quarterback battle continued for the Pittsburgh Steelers, while wide receiver George Pickens made quite the opening statement.

And the NFL Insiders ponder the latest in NFL innovation, which is basically "JUGS machine on steroids."

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?