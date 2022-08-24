Linebacker Deion Jones returns to Falcons camp with 'new outlook' amid roster-spot uncertainty

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was back on the field Wednesday. After missing offseason team workouts due to shoulder surgery, Jones made his training camp debut during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"With any injury, it is kind of rough," Jones said Wednesday. "Moving forward and getting healthier, I have started to feel more confident and feeling better. I’m eager to come back out here and play."

The Falcons activated the veteran from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after a month away.

RELATED: Cousins set to live out NFL dream by playing together with Falcons

Jones is a rare familiar face in the new-look Atlanta defense. The Falcons added experienced linebacker Rashaan Evans from the Tennessee Titans and drafted Troy Andersen in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Third-year standout Mykal Walker is also an option at the position.

Due to increased competition, Jones is fighting to reclaim his roster spot. He has also been the subject of trade rumors. Jones has been with the Falcons for the entirety of his professional career and his contract expires in 2024. His $20 million salary cap hit is the highest on the team's roster, with a base salary of $9.6 million, according to the Associated Press.

"Every year, I come in and compete for my spot," Jones said. "I’m cool with it. It is what it is."

Jones appeared in 16 games last season. He recorded 137 total tackles, two sacks and six passes defended. He started at inside linebacker in the Falcons 3-4 defensive scheme, but missed 17 tackles while on the field.

"He has the right mindset to come out here and prove something. He knows what he has to improve on from last year and the competition is real," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. "I do appreciate him for wanting to get back and compete. We will see where it goes."

LONG SHOT: Lacrosse legend Jared Bernhardt might be perfect long-term project for Falcons

But Smith didn’t mince words regarding to battle at linebacker.

"It's going to be hard to get on the field in that room," he said. "That's what you want in the competition with Rashaan (Evans) and Mykal Walker doing a great job."

Given the depth at the position, Jones could also get a look on special teams.

"I’m perfectly fine (playing special teams)," he said.

Jones worked with the second unit during Wednesday’s joint practice. During the offseason, he also spent time learning the other linebacker positions, showcasing his defensive versatility. He feels good going into his second year under defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

"I definitely have a better outlook on the defense this year," Jones said. "I had a chance to look back and figure out where I can help and where I can get better.

"Just being honest with myself and having a new outlook this season."