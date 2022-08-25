PODCAST: Unmasking NFL rosters. Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer from Tom Brady's absence?

USA TODAY Sports+

Tom Brady made his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time champion denied spending time filming FOX TV competition show, The Masked Singer, but didn't share much more.

In addition to questions about his absence, UFC president Dana White generated buzz by saying he almost facilitated the quarterback and tight end Rob Gronkowski's move to the Las Vegas Raiders.And current Raiders QB Derek Carr took it all in stride.

Baker Mayfield gets the starting job with the Carolina Panthers. In Seattle, meanwhile, coach Pete Carroll hasn't yet committed to new quarterback Drew Lock. As for sure things, the Baltimore Ravens are a good bet. The Ravens have won 22 consecutive preseason games. Someone not as lucky, New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained his MCL after a hit that caused heated debate across the league.

In other news, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates finally signed a franchise tag with the team, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will miss a few weeks with injury and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young moved to the reserve/PUP list.

Plus, the NFL insiders on players coaching players and the Manti Te'o documentary.

