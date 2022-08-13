Daily Sports Smile: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray replaces fan's lost autographed jersey

Kyler Murray committed to the Arizona Cardinals for the long haul when he signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension last month.

So when a fan lost his autographed jersey at training camp, the quarterback couldn't let the kid go without a replacement.

Kristi Brown, a local nurse, posted a video on Twitter of her friend's son and detailed how his autographed jersey was lost in the shuffle at the Cardinals' Red & White practice Saturday.

"Someone took it," the boy sobbed, holding his head in disbelief. The young fan, whose name is Zak Gumowski, had spent two years collecting autographs from the entire team.

Murray, who was tagged in Brown's post, swooped in to save the day, sending the boy a new jersey with multiple signatures from his teammates. The quarterback also gave him an autographed football.

"Kyler was the kindest person for doing what he did," Brown told USA TODAY Sports+. "Not many people, let alone professional athletes would have gone to those lengths to do something like that. When we spoke to Kyler, he spent so much time with all of us. He never made us feel rushed. He took many pictures with us and took the time to get to know Zak and his family."

Brown shared that Gumowski was overjoyed upon hearing the news that his jersey would be replaced.

"Words cannot express how thankful Zak is for this," she posted under Murray's offer to replace the jersey. "Thank you for helping his diehard Cardinal heart heal. His mom @Mgumowski33 just let him know and the happy tears were flowing like a river!!!!!"

The Cardinals began their 2022 preseason slate against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Murray enters his fourth NFL season looking to lead the Cardinals back to the playoffs.

"Kyler is a perfect example of a role model," Brown said. "His heart is so big and he cares so much about the game, the organization and the fans! I am forever grateful to have been a small part of showing the world something so positive!"