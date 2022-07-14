Not much expected this season from Falcons. One NFL analyst thinks they're being disrespected

Deen Worley

Falcons Wire

As the NFL prepares for the start of training camp, very few analysts are buying into this year’s Falcons team. In fact, most have a hard time envisioning Atlanta winning five or more games this season.

Despite posting a 7-10 record in 2021, the Falcons traded away 14-year veteran QB Matt Ryan, while letting LB Foye Oluokun and WR Russell Gage walk in free agency. But not everyone expects the team to regress in 2022.

CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt isn’t buying into these low expectations, saying it was “disrespectful” to predict five or fewer wins for the Falcons this season.

“That’s disrespectful. I’m going to go over that number [5]. The reason why: Atlanta did a lot of great work [this offseason],” stated Hunt on CBS Sports HQ.

This great work was highlighted by the team retaining RB Cordarrelle Patterson and adding both Damien Williams and Tyler Allgeier to the backfield through free agency and the draft. Hunt even went on to say that Allgeier could find his way into being the Falcons’ foundational back with Patterson being used as a utility back, similar to a season ago.

Hunt also noted the additions of Drake London and Bryan Edwards on the perimeter to help with Kyle Pitts on the interior. Last year, Pitts was often taken away due to a lack of perimeter threats.

Edwards and London should change this as they’re both big-bodied players who could make a true difference on the outside and open up the middle.

“There aren’t a whole lot of constants in the NFL, but one of them is if you’re unsettled at quarterback, you’re probably going to struggle,” said CBS Sports’ Russ Thaler. That’s a very true statement and uncertainty at QB is something the Falcons are dealing with for the first time since 2007.

However, while Hunt does use the word “disrespectful” when talking about Atlanta’s projected win total, he goes on to predict just six or seven wins for the Falcons this season.