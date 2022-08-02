Falcons WR Bryan Edwards returns to practice after falling on shoulder

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons had a minor injury scare over the weekend when wide receiver Bryan Edwards fell on his shoulder Saturday.

After missing Monday’s practice, Edwards returned to the field Tuesday, as reported by D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Edwards, 23, was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Last season, Edwards caught 34 balls for 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while averaging nearly 17 yards per reception.

Atlanta exchanged late-round picks with Las Vegas to acquire Edwards over the offseason and the third-year wide receiver is expected to start opposite Drake London on offense.

Check out highlights from Tuesday’s practice, as shared by the team’s Twitter account: