Watch: Kyle Pitts completes monster over-the-shoulder catch at Atlanta Falcons camp

Kyle Pitts had a stellar rookie year. The tight end was the Atlanta Falcons' leading receiver with 1,026 yards last season. Although quarterback Matt Ryan is gone, it appears that Pitts, who spent the offseason at Travis Kelce's Tight End University, hasn't missed a beat.

At training camp Tuesday, quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a laser downfield and Pitts made an over-the-shoulder catch that should have opponents shuddering ahead of the 2022 season. He even had linebacker Mykal Walker's hand in his face.

Mariota does not have the starting job in the bag as he's battling with rookie Desmond Ridder to play Week 1 when the Dirty Birds host the New Orleans Saints.

But for Pitts, there's little competition.