Former All-Pro WR Dez Bryant praises 'dangerous' Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder

Dez Bryant may be the most recognizable "Dez" in recent NFL memory, but the former All-Pro receiver has taken notice of another "Des" witht his recent praise of Atlanta Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder.

Ridder put on a quality performance against the Detroit Lions in his NFL debut. Ridder ended the preseason game with 103 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to give the Falcons the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Not only did Ridder impress fans in Atlanta, but he also caught the eye of Bryant, who took to Twitter during the game to praise Ridder’s performance.

While he was complimenting Ridder, the former Cowboys and Ravens wide receiver wrote on Twitter he doesn’t believe the Falcons trust starter Marcus Mariota due to the team selecting a quarterback in the third round. Bryant also noted he feels Ridder can read the field better than Mariota and won’t fold in high-pressure moments.

Time will tell if Bryant’s claims are true. But for now, fans are excited about the possibilities of Atlanta’s third-round pick.