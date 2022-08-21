Daily Sports Smile: Michael Vick returns to Falcons training, shares special moment with Kyle Pitts

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick visited Atlanta Falcons training camp earlier this month and had a full circle moment.

Vick defined an era for the franchise in the early 2000s with his electrifying play and incomparable swagger. His return to football with the Philadelphia Eagles, after serving time in prison for his role in a dogfighting, introduced him to a new fanbase.

Upon his return, fans of all ages flocked to support him, including a current Falcons star — tight end Kyle Pitts. The former Florida standout grew up in the Philadelphia area and attended one of the Pro Bowler's youth camps where Vick signed his jersey.

When Vick showed up to Falcons camp this preseason, Pitts returned the favor and gifted the quarterback a signed jersey of his own.

Vick had one of the largest downfalls in recent sports history when he pled guilty to dogfighting charges in 2007 and missed two NFL seasons while serving time in prison. He came back to play seven seasons.

He now embraces the role of mentor and uses his story to teach others. In June, Vick joined Levels Sports Group, an athlete management company based in Los Angeles, as Partner & Head of Athlete Development.

"A lot of young kids are looking for direction and are going to be some great football players," Vick said to the Falcons' team website. "But I don't want them to just be outstanding on the field, I want them to be outstanding away from the game."