Ravens TE Isaiah Likely signs rookie contract

Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens Wire

The Baltimore Ravens had a great 2022 draft where they were able to find prospects who can contribute right away on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They prioritized versatile players that can slot in at multiple positions, something that the team has valued for a long time.

On Monday, the latest of Baltimore’s 11 draft picks signed their rookie contract in fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely out of Costal Carolina. The Ravens posted a picture on social media of the first-year player putting pen to paper, with the rookie all smiles as he officially became a member of the Baltimore organization.

Likely was an extremely productive player in college, catching 133 passes for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons with the Chanticleers. He played a multitude of different roles, and he should be able to make an impact in multiple spots during his professional career as well.

The tight end joins running back Tyler Badie, defensive lineman Travis Jones and center Tyler Linderbaum as the other Baltimore 2022 draft picks to sign their rookie deals. The Ravens now have seven more first-year players to sign, including safety Kyle Hamilton and outside linebacker David Ojabo.