Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses chemistry between him and WR Rashod Bateman

Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens Wire

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week, and now training camp is on the horizon. Baltimore will have plenty of positional battles to look out for, including at wide receiver as the pass catchers compete for snaps in a room where there is plenty of opportunity to earn targets.

When speaking with the media following the Ravens’ final minicamp practice, quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about his chemistry with wideout Rashod Bateman. The fifth-year signal caller talked about how the pair had chemistry right off of the bat.

“Yes, like I said, in February, when the offseason first came, my ankle got better," he said. "We just had chemistry off [the] bat. It was like I never stopped playing, really, and I just felt like when I got to camp, it was going to be the same way, and it has.”

When Jackson was asked about staying home for voluntary organized team activities, he also spoke on his chemistry with Bateman, as well as wideout James Proche II.

"And when I first started offseason, back in February, James Proche II and ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman] were out in California with me, and we were just hitting. We were just throwing passes, completing passes. We were looking pretty good, so I was like, ‘The chemistry is going to be there when I get there for camp.’ So, I was good – just trying to grind.”

Bateman finished his rookie season with 46 receptions for 515 yards and one touchdown. He showed the ability to be a chain mover while making contested catches and getting open using a variety of routes, and now he’ll get the opportunity to be Baltimore’s No. 1 wide receiver with Marquise Brown now in Arizona with the Cardinals.

Jackson and Bateman didn’t get to play on the field together as much as they would have liked in 2021, as Bateman missed the first five games of the regular season and Jackson missed the final four games of the year. With both fully healthy heading into training camp, the duo will have every opportunity to continue to improve their chemistry.