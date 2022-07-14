Daily Sports Smile: Baltimore Ravens players guess each other from baby pictures

Wen a handful of Baltimore Ravens players guessed who each other was from a series of baby pictures, the quarterback Lamar Jackson was instantly recognizable. The fact a young Action Jackson was wearing a gold chain certainly didn't help the game's cause.

"He iced out back in the day, he still iced out now," linebacker Josh Bynes said in the video shared by the team on Monday as part of its Superlatives series.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was easily identifiable because the players said they recognized his big head. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell has also changed little from his Pop Warner days.

"Probably had the super deep voice back then, too," offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley said while holding up the picture.

Others weren't so easy to identify as linebacker Patrick Queen's photo with a missing tooth and large ears got several laughs.

"PQ?" Jackson exclaimed in surprise. "You look like you was bad, boy."

Everyone was especially shocked by the transformation of one specific player that you just have to see to believe.

MORE:Lamar Jackson: 'I Need $' photos not message to Ravens. He's hopeful for new deal before season.

These aren't the only photos making headlines for the Ravens. Fans were wondering if Jackson's new social media photos of the "How High" character I Need Money was in reference to his ongoing contract negotiations. Jackson denied the claims, saying that he simply rewatched the movie recently and thought it was funny.

Baltimore is preparing for the start of training camp, which opens for everyone on July 26.