Ravens sign two more 2022 draft picks to rookie contracts

Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens Wire

The Baltimore Ravens had a phenomenal 2022 NFL draft that saw them select 11 extremely talented players. They added contributors on all three sides of the ball, each of which could contribute both immediately and in the future depending on when they’re needed.

On Saturday, Baltimore announced that they had signed two more of their 2022 draft selections to their rookie contracts in the last of their fourth-round picks. Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele out of Minnesota and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis out of Alabama were both all smiles as they put pen to paper, posing for pictures to celebrate the momentous occasion of signing their first NFL contract.

Faalele was selected with the No. 110 overall pick in the draft, representing a steal to many after being lauded as a second-round talent by some. Armour-Davis was picked not long after at No. 119 after putting up 36 tackles and three interceptions in three years with the Crimson Tide, including 32 tackles and all three of his interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Second-round selection David Ojabo out of Michigan is now the only Baltimore 2022 draft pick to be unsigned.