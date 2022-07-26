NBA star LeBron James defends Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Instagram amid criticism

Kevin Oestreicher

The Baltimore Ravens have seen quarterback Lamar Jackson grow and flourish ever since he was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s turned into one of the brightest young stars in the NFL, as is evidenced by his immense success both as a thrower and as a runner.

Despite his successes, Jackson gets frequently criticized. On Monday, Mike Sando of The Athletic put out an article placing the NFL’s quarterbacks into tiers. For Jackson, one anonymous current NFL defensive coordinator offered a harsh opinion on the quarterback, saying he’ll never be “a one” at the position. NBA star LeBron James caught wind of it, and defended Jackson in an Instagram story.

Warning: NSFW

In 2018, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and led the league in touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (83.0) his second season in the NFL. A year later, he set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards on his way to win the league MVP. Even while hampered by injury last season, he still passed for 2,882 yards, earning himself a Pro Bowl bid and talks of a contract upgrade.

Jackson recently appeared on James’ show “The Shop,” where the two were able to discuss topics important to them. James defending Jackson on Instagram is the latest example of a high-profile athlete appreciating the quarterback’s success, which is another great stamp of approval.