These five NFL starters won't be playing in the Baltimore Ravens' first preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through more than a week of training camp practices, and are gearing up for their first preseason action of the 2022 season. They’ll face off against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium Thursday.

And while both sides have plenty of stars, it remains to be seen just how many of them will play.

After Saturday's practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he’s made a decision on playing quarterback Lamar Jackson and other stars in the team’s first preseason game.

Here are the five names Harbaugh revealed won’t be suiting up Thursday:

QB Lamar Jackson

TE Mark Andrews

OLB Justin Houston

CB Marlon Humphrey

S Marcus Williams

“Yes, yes, we won’t be playing Lamar," Harbaugh told reporters Saturday. "I think you can kind of extrapolate who will play and who won’t, and then there will be some decisions with some guys that we haven’t completely made yet. But certain guys … Like, Lamar is not going to play; Mark (Andrews) is not going to play. Those experienced starters … Justin Houston, Marcus Williams (aren’t) going to play. Marlon (Humphrey) is not going to play — just to give you an example of the guys who aren’t going to play.”

After the slew of injuries the team suffered in 2021, it makes sense if the team decides to not play many, if any, of their stars and starters over the course of the 2022 preseason.

