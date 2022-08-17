Jets QB Joe Flacco weighs in on potentially starting vs. Ravens in Week 1

Kevin Oestreicher

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season. There are multiple former Baltimore players who will face off against their old teammates, but one might be starting at quarterback in Joe Flacco.

New York quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus in Week 1 of the preseason, and had knee surgery on Tuesday. His initial timeline to return is around 2-to-4 weeks, meaning Flacco could get the start against the Ravens if Wilson is unable to suit up.

On Sunday, Flacco was asked for his thoughts about potentially starting against his former team, and admitted he’s thought about it “a tiny bit."

"Obviously, people are going to bring it up to me and you think about that," Flacco said. "I've been in a bunch of games where guys have played their past teams and coaches have played their past teams. Usually the emotions are definitely crazy. Guys try to act like they're so cool during the week and, 'That doesn't mean anything.' So I know."

The veteran quarterback spent 11 years in Baltimore as a member of the Ravens, completing 3,499 of his 5,670 passes for 38,245 yards. He threw for 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions. He also led Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season, throwing 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the playoffs.