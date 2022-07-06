Bills QB Josh Allen ranks No. 2 in NFL jersey sales

Nick Wojton

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is seeing his NFL stardom grow. Jersey sales tell the story.

Through the first few months of 2022, Allen’s No. 17 jersey is amongst the most popular in the NFL. According to figures released by NFL Shop and the NFLPA, Allen clocks in at the No. 2 spot.

The only player to out-sell Allen in jersey sales is Russell Wilson, who joined the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Allen, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, led the Bills to their third-straight playoff appearance last season. They lost in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller.

The 26-year-old is establishing himself as a fan favorite and face of the NFL. He recently participated in The Match, a golf tournament with the league's top passers where he was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes and faced off against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s the full top-10 list of NFL jersey sales released: