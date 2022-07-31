Josh Allen had Bills fans in full panic mode after he hilariously flopped during training camp

Mike D. Sykes, II

Josh Allen is very easily a top 5 quarterback in the NFL. Depending on who you ask, he might actually be number 1 on that list. Most of those folks are probably Buffalo Bills fans, but still. Allen is great.

Nobody throws with the power he does. He spins it in ways other people can’t. He nearly had the Bills in the AFC title game behind his arm talent. That’s how good he is.

So, yeah. Losing a guy of that caliber? It’ll, of course, sink your season before it even gets started. That’s exactly why Bills fans were all in panic mode after Allen hilariously flopped while being tackled at training camp.

Take a look.

MY MAN WAS LAID OUT. HE WAS AS FLAT AS A 6’5 BOARD. LOOK AT HIM.

He even had teammates calling for the team’s medical staff to come to check him out. You can clearly see Kaiir Elam waving for someone to come take a look at Allen because it looked like something was wrong. And the entire team huddled up around him.

All that only for him to just bounce right back up and act like nothing happened. What a brilliant troll job.

Fans collectively gave Allen the “lol you play too much” online after they all had mild panic attacks.

Alright, it was funny the first time. But no more of this, Josh. Please.

See the fans' reactions below: