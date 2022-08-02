Bills' Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips acknowledge training camp dust up

Nick Wojton

Bills Wire

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into a bit of a shoving match Saturday during the team’s sixth training camp practice of 2022.

Both have since addressed the situation in their own ways via their respective social media accounts.

Allen decided to take the team guy approach as a quarterback most often would.

He took to Twitter to share how much he loves the game of football. But he added “it’s all love” as a way to show things are good between all involved:

Many accounts of what happened, including the video proof, show that it was Allen who engaged with Phillips. Phillips did bump Allen on the play, who was rushing the ball up the middle, but it did not seem out of line in any sense.

He posted a story on Instagram with a video of himself casually glancing from side to side with the simple caption, “unbothered.” In a way, he’s also likely taking a similar approach to Allen by giving off the sentiment that things are all good between everyone in the Bills locker room.

Here’s Philips’ story via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber below: