Third edition of Josh Allen cereal released

Nick Wojton

Bills Wire

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has now seen his face hit a hat trick in the form of cereal boxes.

The collectable started to hit the shelves in stores this weekend, but according to PLB Sports and Entertainment, the official release was Monday. The red and blue frosted cereal continues to carry the name "Josh’s Jaqs."

The item is returning to area Wegman’s grocery stores for the first time since July 2021. It can also be found at PLBSE.com.

Proceeds will again benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital, which houses the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing — named for Allen’s late grandmother. The box includes a QR code that can be scanned by smart phones to make direct donations to the hospital.