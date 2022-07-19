Panthers reveal black helmet to go with alternate uniform

Anthony Rizzuti

Panthers Wire

What’s done in the dark will come to light. For the Carolina Panthers, their darkness will be unveiled on Nov. 10, 2022.

On Tuesday morning, the team revealed alternate black helmets for the upcoming season. The fresh headwear will go with the Panthers' all-black uniform. The look is set to debut in the Week 10 primetime matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Included in the team’s official release about the exciting new look were quotes from a few select players who were in the know of the surprise. One of which was defensive end Brian Burns, who’ll probably be channeling his inner Venom.

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” said Burns, who is known to embrace his Spider-Man moniker. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

“When I saw this, I was like, ‘This will be tough.’ Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together.”

Safety Jeremy Chinn also can’t wait to get these all-blacks on the field.

“Oh yeah, it matters. It sets the tone,” Chinn said. “Guys will be fired up, for sure. I know fans have wanted it for a long time.

“The all-black is one of my favorite uniforms anyway. So this is like the icing on top.”

Let there be carnage.

The Panthers join several others who have taken advantage of the NFL's rule change that allows teams to wear multiple helmets throughout the season. The Houston Texans unveiled their Battle Red helmets last week while the Cincinnati Bengals created excitement with their White Bengal design. The New Orleans Saints revealed a black helmet and the New England Patriots will be going with a throwback look.

USA TODAY Sports+'s Victoria Hernandez contributed to this story.