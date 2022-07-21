Panthers QB Baker Mayfield attends Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea match

Anthony Rizzuti

Panthers Wire

On Wednesday night, the Carolina Panthers’ home turf pitch at Bank of America Stadium played host to the Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea friendly. And what a friendly it was— as the Queen City was lucky enough to see a Christian Pulisic goal, a match-tying score during the 92nd minute and a huge upset victory for the home club in penalty kicks.

Fans even got to see Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield! It appears the quarterback is embracing his new hometown after being traded from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. He was at the match with teammates D.J. Moore and Jeremy Chinn.

So for those of you who prefer your football to your fútbol, here’s the best of Baker making his first public appearance in his new house.