Panthers CB Donte Jackson on Baker Mayfield's trash talk: You wanna 'shut him up'

Anthony Rizzuti

Panthers Wire

On top of being a respected veteran leader, Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is also a solidified and seasoned trash talker. Oh, and so is the new guy.

Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, the fifth-year defender was asked about Baker Mayfield’s well-documented gift of gab. And apparently, the chatter definitely made its way over from Cleveland to Carolina this summer.

“Baker pretty good. He pretty good,” Jackson said with a chuckle. “Good days, bad days— you’re gonna hear Baker. We like it. We like it. He definitely brings the best out of the defense and the offense. You got guys who never really say nothing sayin’ stuff, DJ [Moore].

“But yeah, he’s an intense guy. Every day you just wanna go out there and pick him off 12 times so you shut him up. He’s a competitor and that’s what we do. Like I said, we’re just trying to bring the best out of each other. We’re not submitting to being a team that’s looked down upon.”

On top of actual good quarterback play, the Panthers have lacked a particular aggressiveness and assertiveness under center since the end of Cam Newton’s heyday. While Mayfield certainly isn’t a prime Newton, he does bring an alpha male mentality the offense has been desperately searching for.

We’ll see, with the former No. 1 overall pick inching closer to being named the team’s starter, how far that attitude can take Mayfield and the Panthers.