Panthers will play both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in preseason opener

Anthony Rizzuti

Panthers Wire

If there was a scoreboard for the Carolina Panthers’ ongoing quarterback competition, it might read “Baker Mayfield: 1, Sam Darnold: 0.” Now, it’s almost time for the second point to be claimed.

That time will come on Saturday, when the Panthers travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders for their very first preseason game of the summer. And according to head coach Matt Rhule, both Mayfield and Darnold will be out on FedEx Field taking actual snaps in the exhibition matchup.

“Not yet,” Rhule said on Wednesday when asked if he has a game plan for this weekend. “We’ll meet today and have that. But both guys, both quarterbacks will have a chance to play.”

The newcomer Mayfield stood out over Darnold throughout the team’s stay at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that the job is, in fact, clearly Mayfield’s to lose.

Rhule was later asked if he and the staff were any closer to making their choice. But, as you’d probably expect, he didn’t divulge much there.

“I think it’s an ongoing process,” he said. “As I said—when we know, we know. If we knew for sure, we would say it and just move on with it. So when we know, we know. Every day brings new evidence. Every day brings new insights.”

Well, at least we’ll get some more insight in a few days.