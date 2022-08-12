Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore appears to break up fight in crowd during fan event

Anthony Rizzuti

When DJ Moore signed his three-year, $61.88 million extension with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, the expectation was Moore would be exclusively paid for his services as a wide receiver.

Nobody had any clue Moore was also hired as a security guard.

During the Panthers' annual Fan Fest event at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night, two men appeared to be at odds with one another in the seats. That’s when Moore climbed up the stands to get to them and decided to deescalate the situation.

The 25-year-old receiver, who is entering his fifth season in Carolina, has taken on a leadership role for the franchise — both on and off the field. Moore racked up 1,157 yards last season and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. The Philadelphia native played in all 17 games.

This latest instance of Moore’s character will likely only endear him even more to the Panthers faithful.

Carolina, which finished 5-12 and fourth in the NFC South last season, kicks off the preseason Saturday by visiting the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET. Its first regular-season game is at home against the Cleveland Browns Sept. 11.

