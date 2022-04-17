Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hoping to add starters in 'deep' 2022 NFL draft

Alyssa Barbieri

Bears Wire

The Chicago Bears have some pressing needs to address heading into the 2022 NFL draft. For new general manager Ryan Poles, he only has six draft picks to work with — the first coming in the second round.

While the Bears don't have a first-round pick this year, head coach Matt Eberflus sees an opportunity to find some impact players with their top three selections — 39th, 48th and 71st overall.

MOCK DRAFT:Projecting more trades that could create first-round chaos

"What's nice about this draft is that it's deep," Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. "It's deep just because of the whole COVID thing; guys stayed in (college) another year. We feel that it's a good draft to have where we are: 39, 48, 71. We feel pretty good we're going to pick up three starters there, or have potentially three starters based on the development of those players. So we feel really good about it."

Just two years ago, the Bears selected tight end Cole Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the second round. Both are trending upward as potential foundational pieces on this roster.

Chicago has also found some talent in the later rounds, including wide receiver Darnell Mooney (5th round), edge rusher Trevis Gipson (5th), tackle Larry Borom (5th), running back Khalil Herbert (6th) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (7th).