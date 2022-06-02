Bears free up additional cap space as Danny Trevathan, Tarik Cohen cuts become official
When the Chicago Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan and running back Tarik Cohen earlier this offseason, they designated them as post-June 1 cuts to lessen the dead cap hit and free up additional salary cap space.
Those releases have now officially gone into effect, which freed up an additional $7.29 million in cap space.
The Bears currently have $22.21 million in available cap space, which is currently the fifth-most in the NFL. It gives Chicago plenty of breathing room to make moves later this offseason and heading into the 2022 season.
Trevathan and Cohen account for $4.18 million in dead money, which brings the Bears’ total to $56.15 million. Believe it or not, it’s only the second-most dead money in the league behind the Atlanta Falcons ($63.16 million).
Both Trevathan and Cohen remain unsigned in free agency. Unfortunately for Cohen, he recently tore his Achilles while training live on Instagram, which means he’s not likely to find a new team anytime soon.