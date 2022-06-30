Bears' Darnell Mooney appreciates Matt Eberflus just being a head coach

Alyssa Barbieri

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney said “it’s night and day” with new head coach Matt Eberflus compared to the previous coaching regime under Matt Nagy.

Despite Eberflus’ reputation for being intense, Mooney said his new head coach is actually “a chill guy.” Someone who’s established clear expectations and standards for his team.

“He has the standard. He may let you know the tone. But, honestly, talking to him, he’s not rah-rah type of guy,” Mooney told Red Line Radio. “He sets the standard, he sets what everybody’s mindset is. He’s really like head coach. He’s not really in anybody’s face or anything. He lets the coaches coach. He’s not really doing much, just making sure everything’s organized.”

When Eberflus was introduced as Chicago’s head coach, one of the first things he said was that he wouldn’t be calling plays on defense, leaving that to defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Eberflus wanted to oversee all aspects of the team, not just the defense.

It seems like such a small thing, but it shows that Eberflus is committed to the team running efficiently. It’s something that’s stood out to Mooney, who saw the toll both running the offense and the team took on former head coach Nagy.

“I like how he’s handling the situation. You need somebody that’s in charge of the organization part,” Mooney said of Eberflus. “You can’t have the organization part and try to do one thing. It’ll be a toll on that person and I’ve seen that, as well. But I like how he just lets (offensive coordinator) Luke (Getsy) just do his thing. He’s not a part of it. He’s in our meetings and stuff. He understands the playbook, he knows the playbook, he knows what’s going on on both sides. But he kind of stays out of the way.”

Eberflus has already drawn rave reviews from his players, where they’ve praised the organization, accountability and standards put in place.

Bears Struggles Under Matt Nagy

During the final year of Nagy’s tenure with the Bears, it became apparent that he wouldn’t be Chicago’s head coach beyond 2021. But there were questions if a move would come mid-season, especially given there were some difficult outings during the 6-11 season.

Mooney described the locker room vibe last season when the team was continuously losing, and it was just as bad as you’d expect.

“You could definitely feel the energy a lot of guys just having that time like, ‘Let’s just get this over with. It’s getting brutal out here, just continuing losing,'” Mooney said. “It’s definitely hard to have the mindset going into next week, ‘My god, we just keep losing.'”

The Bears had two losing streaks of five and three games, including some rough outings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, where Chicago lost to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Mooney was also asked about the infamous Cleveland Browns game in Week 3, where Justin Fields was sacked nine times in one of the Bears’ worst offensive performances in franchise history.

“I’ve never been a part of that situation ever,” Mooney said, acknowledging that it was a rough contest.

That game set the tone for what would be a brutal 2021 season, where both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were fired following the regular-season finale.