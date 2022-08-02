Daily Sports Smile: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields meets his 'biggest fan'

Justin Fields is in position to make the Chicago Bears his own. If the critics don't think so, one young fan sure does.

During a recent autograph session, a boy showed up in a full Bears uniform, towel, socks, helmet and al. His jersey was Fields' orange No.1 shirt.

The child lifted up the helmet to show that he even had a headband on, just like Fields wears during games. Fields' teammates who were with him laughed at the kid's pure enthusiasm.

Fields smiled politely as the boy chattered about how he's the quarterback's "biggest fan." He then brought the kid to his side to take a picture.

Fields replaced veteran Andy Dalton in October when the former TCU standout injured his knee. In his rookie season, Fields had a 58.9% completion rate and scored seven touchdowns.

This year, the team will take the field in alternate orange helmets for a few games under new head coach Matt Eberflus. They hope to improve on their 6-11 record with some tough competition in the NFC North.

Other quarterbacks are showing appreciation for their fans as training camp opens up. The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson signed a fan's jersey for his birthday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers leader Tom Brady gifted a signed jersey to WNBA star Kelsey Plum. And Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entertained fans with an epic flop that had them gasping before bursting out laughing.