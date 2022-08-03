Bears OT Teven Jenkins breaks silence regarding training camp absence

Alyssa Barbieri

Bears Wire

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has been noticeably absent from training camp. He’s now missed five straight practices after being in attendance for the first one last Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said last week that Jenkins is “working through something with trainers,” an indication that he might be dealing with a minor injury.

But there was an interesting development this week from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reported that the Bears have been fielding calls involving trade talks with Jenkins. And there’s been plenty of interest.

The whole situation has everyone wondering what exactly is going on with Jenkins.

Jenkins finally broke his silence about the whole situation — on Twitter.

“I’m good don’t believe everything you read,” he tweeted Tuesday in response to a fan checking in on him.