Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. downplays pressure, returns to practice awaiting preseason action

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice Monday along with fellow draft pick Kyler Gordon after dealing with an undisclosed injury. Despite missing the opportunity to impress coaches in the first preseason game Saturday, Jones said he wasn't fazed.

"I don't feel no pressure at all," Jones said Monday. "I know what I can do and I know the reason I'm here."

The matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was still a good experience for Jones. It gave him the excitement of something totally new while he soaked up as much knowledge as he could.

"It was cool just being out at Soldier Field, seeing another opponent. We've been going against each other for so long," Jones said. "That was like my first NFL game I've ever been to. It was cool, though, just seeing how everybody operates. The vets, seeing them warm up and their game-day routines, and also seeing the other opponents and just sitting back and just watching and taking everything in."

Jones spent the preseason game visualizing his role in the Bears' lineup, how plays look during a game and what he would do in a similar situation.

"I feel like mental reps are really important, especially when you're off to the side," he said.

When asked if he will play in Thursday's preseason game, Jones said it was up to the coaches.

The Bears have a similar perspective about preseason pressure, especially as the team deals with injuries at the wide receiver position.

"We're not going out and necessarily scheming people up right now," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. "As far as making sure somebody gets the rock and somebody doesn't or putting people in different positions, that's not really in my mind what we're trying to accomplish.

"We're trying to make sure that we can execute at a high level in what we're doing. You simplify things much more in the preseason. It was good to be see everybody be able to operate the way that we did. But I think it's cool to give all those guys an opportunity in a bunch of different things."

The Bears drafted Jones in the third round after a six-year college career at Tennessee and USC. In 2021, his final year as a Volunteer, he had his strongest season with 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year and is expected to be both a receiver and kick returner in the NFL.

Upon getting drafted, he was looking forward to carrying on the legacy of another great Bears returner.

"It's a true blessing with all of the history there, even one of the great returners, Devin Hester," he said in April. "It's a big role, but I've been ready for this all my life. I started football at four, always been strong in my faith, and I'm just real excited and I can't wait to get up there."