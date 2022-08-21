Chicago Bears linebacker talks contract negotiations, focuses on 2022 season

Alyssa Barbieri

Bears Wire

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith showed up to practice Saturday, where he addressed the media for the first time since contract negotiations reached an impasse and he requested a trade.

Smith called negotiations “distasteful” and said the Bears put de-escalators in their contract offers.

“Not coming to an agreement when I feel like I busted my ass for so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought I rightfully deserved," he said of why the negotiations left him unsatisfied.

Without an extension, Smith will play for $9.7 million this season and become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The Bears have the option to use the franchise tag on him.

While “contract negotiations are over” at this point, Smith said his focus has shifted to the 2022 season.

“It’s the last year of my deal,” Smith said. “I’m gonna take it and run with it and bet on myself like I've always done.”

Smith, who is representing himself without an agent, requested a trade back on Aug. 9. He said the Bears declined his trade request, and now he wants to be a good teammate and show the doubters that he's worth the money he's asking for.

“I’m going to do it the same way I’ve always done it," he said, "100 miles an hour and won’t let up."