Zac Taylor wants Super Bowl loss to fuel Bengals, not haunt them

INDIANAPOLIS – Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor appeared relaxed, upbeat and openly positive Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He just spent a week vacationing with his wife in Florida. He enjoyed time with his children over the weekend. Before arriving at to the combine, Taylor played some tennis with his brother, Press, who was recently hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new offensive coordinator.

“I won today,” Taylor said with a smile during a news conference. “You can tell Press I said that.”

You’d think Taylor didn’t even suffer the worst loss of his professional career less than 20 days prior, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 52.

Taylor is proud of the Bengals’ rise in 2021 and knows the franchise is in position to remain a contender behind star quarterback Joe Burrow and others.

Those thoughts drive him to strive for more.

So do the negative thoughts that creep into his mind when he thinks about how the Bengals fell short of the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

“It doesn’t mean it doesn’t eat at you — trust me,” Taylor told USA Today Sports+. “If you could get inside my head, it might be a different story sometimes. But the reality is, it’s in our past. And it will be a part of our future because we need it to be.

“We need it to fuel us. We need to harness those memories of watching them celebrate on the field, the confetti falling, and what the locker room felt like, what the postgame interviews felt like and what the flight home felt like.”

Taylor said the Bengals were somber following their 23-20 loss to the Rams Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bengals trailed 13-3 in the second quarter, before ratting off 17 unanswered points to take a 20-13 lead with 10:15 left in the third quarter.

Not only did the Bengals fail to score again, they watched Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford find receiver Cooper Kupp for the game-winning 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to seal their fate.

Facing the music afterward wasn’t great either.

“The locker room was very somber. Not fun,” Taylor said. “No one was enjoying being there and processing through that.”

And the trip home from Los Angeles?

“The next day, you’re on a flight and going home and you’re tired. It’s no different than any flight you’ve had coming home from Vegas when you’re exhausted,” Taylor said inciting a laugh from reporters circled around him.

Cincinnati’s memories of falling short could have the potential to haunt Taylor and the Bengals for the rest of their lives.

But Taylor wants it to fuel them.

“Those aren’t memories I want to fade,” Taylor said. “You want to be able to harness that and fuel you.

"And when you get in those moments, you take advantage of it and you capitalize on it, and you don’t let those opportunities slip away.”