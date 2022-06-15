Daily Sports Smile: Adam 'Pacman' Jones celebrated for adopting teammate's children

Many football teams create a sense of family between players. But when Adam "Pacman" Jones stepped up after a teammate passed away, he actually become family.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry died in 2009 during an argument with his fiancée when he fell out of a moving truck. The community was stunned in the wake of Henry's death, which left his two sons without a father.

Jones and Henry played together at West Virginia University and developed a deep-rooted friendship that carried them through their respective NFL careers.

Pacman sat out the 2009 season after his own struggles, but signed with the Bengals in 2010 and became an integral member of the team.

Jones announced he adopted Henry's children in September on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast after working through the legal process to welcome them into his family. Chris Jr. aka "Man-Man" and DeMarcus aka "Bubba" are both athletes following in their father's footsteps, playing football and basketball.

"Bubba and Man-Man, they are freaks of nature," Jones said.

Jones has remained close with Henry's family and the boys' mother, Loleini "Leini" Tonga. His relationship with the kids offered a natural next step to adopt and join them with Jones' four other children.

"We're inseparable," he said. "We was just talking, I was like, 'Leini, I gotta get the boys, so I can take what we've done so far and maximize it.'"

The journey has been emotional for Jones and his relationship with Henry is special.

"For me, it's heartwarming because I know my man up there just sitting up there smiling like, 'Man, I really appreciate you,'" he reflected. "I don't get too teared up about so much stuff, but that was my man."

Bleacher Report recently shared the story of Pacman adopting Henry's sons. The post received applause from star wide receiver Dez Bryant, calling Jones a real one. Rapper Murs also expressed his support with a pair of flex emojis. There were plenty of heart emojis from other fans.

Pacman has set a standard for what it means to be a good teammate and friend while reminding us that family doesn't have to be blood.