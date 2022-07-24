Watch: Joe Burrow rolls up to practice with rookies

Chris Roling

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into town at Paul Brown Stadium as training camp gets ready to gear up.

As of this writing, it’s just rookies reporting.

And Joe Burrow, of course.

Burrow and the quarterbacks are there too so they can put in work with the rookies. Veterans otherwise don’t have to report to camp until Wednesday.

Cincinnati’s social media team captured the footage of Burrow and the other quarterbacks walking to practice before Sunday’s session.

Last we saw Burrow, he was training with Jordan Palmer and just so happened to be using a football with the Super Bowl LVI logo on it for a little extra added motivation.

Here’s a look at the brief clip from the team: