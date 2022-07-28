Daily Sports Smile: Bengals players recreate Ja'Marr Chase's GQ photo shoot

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready for a season of fun with their White Bengal alternate helmets. But the Super Bowl runners-up are already entertaining fans and themselves as training camp gets underway.

The team shared an Instagram post Wednesday of players recreating images from Ja'Marr Chase's GQ photo shoot, photographed by Dana Scruggs. The star wide receiver was featured in the fashion magazine Tuesday in a profile that revealed he spent his first $1 million on his mother.

His teammates, though, took to making fun of the photos — some of which featured awkward poses. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Cornerback Mike Hilton grinned while peeking behind a pair of wayfarer sunglasses, probably a pair somewhat less expensive than the designer shades stylist Sebastian Jean selected for Chase's official session.

Fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd and kicker Evan McPherson took their turns posing as Chase holding his pants at the waist. Boyd should get bonus points for his Yeezy Foam Runners.

Another member of the receiving corps, Tee Higgins, recreated a photo where Chase was lying on the ground staring into the distance. The former Clemson standout put a special Bengals twist on his version, featuring a toy tiger.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard did his own rendition of an image where Chase wore a teal Kenzo suit standing on his toes a la Michael Jackson. Hubbard's version read less cool pop star and more Jazzercise-meets-Broadway with his wide grin.

Chase seemed to enjoy the effort of all his teammates, posting crying emojis from laughing so hard.