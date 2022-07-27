Browns projections for 2022 season

Jared Mueller

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of young talent and the coaching staff and front office are going into their third year together. They also have one of the biggest question marks in the NFL — at the most important position in the NFL.

Until there is a resolution to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary process, it is tough to predict how the team on the field will perform. With quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in place to take the snaps if there is a suspension.

Despite a top-flight roster, the looming suspension and Brissett’s poor record as a starter (14-23) on some quality teams have some down on Cleveland’s 2022 record. In a subscriber piece for the website, USA TODAY’s Nate Davis predicted the record for all 32 teams in the league. Davis has the Browns finishing 6-11.

Davis assumes a lengthy suspension for Watson and some difficulty knocking off the rust after missing all of the 2021 season and half of this year. While Cleveland has that great roster, Davis’ concerns about Brissett are appropriate.

The Browns could struggle greatly under Brissett and Watson could struggle to return after over a year off. Until there is clarity on discipline and we get to see the team perform in the preseason, it is tough to predict what the 2022 season holds for Cleveland.