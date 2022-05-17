Jerry Jones estimates $10 billion price tag for Cowboys

After three decades at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys' empire, Jerry Jones is putting a sky-high valuation on the team. The long-time owner estimates he could get a whopping $10 billion for his beloved club, he told Peter King.

Though official valuations list America’s Team as the most-expensive franchise in the NFL at $6.5 billion, according to Forbes, Jones may not be that far off market value. The Cowboys lead the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders as the top five priciest teams in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos are currently at the center of NFL sales talks. The franchise is expected to sell for around $4.5 billion, the most expensive team purchase in league history. The last franchise sold was the Carolina Panthers, bought in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

In his column, Football Morning in America, King cites positive player-league relations, the NFL's year-round dominance in the sports landscape and the value of media rights (a recent 10-year deal for $113 billion) as reasons for the high team valuations.

Magic Johnson, Jay Z and Jeff Bezos are among celebrities whose names have been tossed around as potential NFL team owners. Prospective buyers might not want to hold their breath waiting to get their hands on the Cowboys.

“I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it,” Jones said. “I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

Jones bought the franchise in 1989 for $150 million. The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s and have the best-selling jerseys in the league with star players such as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The unveiling of AT&T Stadium (originally Cowboys Stadium) in 2009 brought even more excitement to the franchise. The state-of-the-art stadium features a retractable roof, mega-screen video board and has become a leading event venue, hosting concerts and title boxing matches.

The Cowboys open the 2022-2023 season Sept. 11 when they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.