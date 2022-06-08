Cowboys' franchise valuation set to get big boost from Broncos sale

K.D. Drummond

The Dallas Cowboys have reigned supreme as not just the most valuable NFL franchise, but sports franchise in the world. For several years they’ve sat atop the Forbes list, recently checking in last August with a projected value of $6.5 billion. That tops the New York sports franchises, the Yankees and Knicks, along with the Barcelona football club, known in America as soccer.

Owner Jerry Jones invested less than $150 million to purchase the team back in 1989 and after returning the luster to the organization’s trophy case in the early 1990s with three wins in four years, has cashed in exponentially. With word of the Broncos sale nearing completion, all NFL franchise values will be boosted by being able to put an actual dollar amount on a team’s true value for the first time since 2018 when the Carolina Panthers were sold for $2.275 billion. The Broncos look to be worth $4.65 billion.

And if the Broncos are worth $4.65 billion, the Cowboys value is going to skyrocket as well. Last year, the Broncos were valued at $3.75 billion on Forbes’ list. Using the percentage increase over that amount, the Cowboys will be worth at least $8 billion come the next assessment in a few months.

Recently, Jones speculated that may still be too low, eyeing a $10 billion valuation but saying that he’d never actually sell the Cowboys. Why would he?