Report: Cowboys LB Devante Bond suffered knee injury in earlier OTA, to miss '22 season

Todd Brock

Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys linebacking corps, already one of the thinner position groups on the roster, has suffered what appears to be a serious loss.

Devante Bond injured a knee at an earlier practice, as per a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer. He will now require surgery and will miss the entire 2022 season.

The injury may have occurred during May 25’s voluntary session at The Star; Bond left the field early that day with the Cowboys’ head athletic trainer, Jim Maurer.

Bond was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2016. He was released during the 2019 campaign and subsequently signed with Chicago. He stayed with the Bears until the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Dallas signed him to the practice squad in the final days of 2021; he signed a reserve/future contract with the club in January of this year.

The Cowboys have several notable names at linebacker for the upcoming season, but even more question marks.

Micah Parsons, of course, is coming off his Defensive Rookie of the Year effort last season. Behind him, Leighton Vander Esch enters a prove-it year in his fifth year as a pro. Jabril Cox showed promise last year, but was sidelined with an ACL tear; the team is hoping for big things from him moving forward. Damone Clark may turn out to be a fifth-round steal, but the rookie will need time to recover from offseason neck surgery. Devin Harper was selected in the sixth round of the draft.

The rest of the position group includes Luke Gifford, a contributor mostly on special teams now in his fourth season, plus new undrafted free agents Storey Jackson and Aaron Hansford.

This offseason, the team allowed Keanu Neal to leave in free agency after one season in Dallas; he has signed with Tampa Bay. Francis Bernard, a Cowboy for two years, is also currently a free agent.