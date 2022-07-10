Everson Walls one of 4 Cowboys among 54 senior, contributor semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame

K.D. Drummond

The Dallas Cowboys have a long and storied history across the NFL, winning five Lombardi Trophies and having numerous players and contributors honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This past selection process, the organization was denied a new entrant, as DeMarcus Ware surprisingly (to some) did not earn induction in his first year of eligibility.

The leaves the club’s total count of members at 20, with another nine being associated with the team but having stronger ties to other organizations. On Thursday, the HoF committee announced a trim down of one of their two lists for the Class of 2023, the senior, coach and contributor category eligibles. This list differs from the primary list, where players are eligible five years after playing their final game and stay eligible for a 20-year window. Among the 54 semifinalists in this category are four men associated with the Cowboys organization.

The list includes the man who started it all.

Clint Murchison Jr.: Founder of the Dallas Cowboys (1960) and owner through 1983

The infamous story of the creation of the Dallas Cowboys franchise includes buying the Washington Football Team's fight song in order to strong arm Washington’s George Marshall into voting to allow Murchinson into the NFL fold.

John Wooten: Director of Pro Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1991

Wooten created player development programs for the NFL in 1991. Besides his work for the Cowboys, he was Vice President/Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and Assistant Director, Pro/College Scouting for the Baltimore Ravens until his retirement in 2002. In 2003, Wooten became chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a position he held until 2019.

Chuck Howley (Linebacker, 1958-59, 1961-1973):

Being the only player on a losing team to win Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl V), Howley received six Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro selections while playing for the Chicago Bears (1958-59) and the Dallas Cowboys (1961-1973).

Everson Walls (Cornerback, 1981-1993):

Playing most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Walls made three first-team All-Pro teams, four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions three times while in Dallas. He finished his career with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns and helped New York to victory in Super Bowl XXV.