WATCH: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz goes undercover to sell Madden 23

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was not in the Top 10 of his position in the Madden 23 ratings released this week, but he played an exciting part of the rollout.

The team published a video Monday of the fifth-year player going through an Impractical Joker-style battle with Madden Champion Drini Gjoka where they face-off selling pre-orders of the game. The latest edition of the classic football series will be released Aug. 19.

The competition between Shultz and Gjoka took place at a local video game store. They both tried to convince customers to pre-order Madden 23 while performing funny tasks the other was instructing them to do via an ear piece. The stunts included sniffing customers, running around the store, freestyle rapping and doing push-ups.

There was also a cutout of Schultz in his Cowboys uniform that accompanied them. The cutout caused several customers to do a double take of Schultz, who was wearing glasses to help disguise himself.

"Had a bunch of fun doing this, huge shoutout to FoundIT Games for letting us crash their store!" Schultz wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. "Super friendly staff, can’t wait to take my kids there when we’re back from camp!"

For Schultz, his 2021 season was his best yet. He finished with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys players whose Madden ratings were revealed as part of the Top 10 in their respective positions were edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who is tied for eighth with a 90 rating, and linebacker Micah Parsons, who is tied for seventh with a rating of 88.

John Madden, the namesake of the game, passed away in December. Instead of the usual custom of choosing a player to grace the cover, Madden 23 will feature the Hall of Fame coach.