Level Up: A Denver Broncos custom playlist for their new-look NFL squad

The Denver Broncos are ready for change.

They have a new head coach in former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and added some megawatt star power with future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson.

So despite not making the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the Broncos are embodying the words of Wilson's iconic wife, Ciara: "I'm grinding, I'm shining, up, up, I'm on my way."

Did we mention they have a prospective new owner, too?

An ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton is looking to purchase the team for a reported $4.65 billion — a record for highest-priced franchise in sports history.

The Broncos have the pieces in place for a championship run, including Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, veteran running back Melvin Gordon and rising star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. They are also welcoming rookie defensive backs Delarrin Turner-Yell and Damarri Mathis, along with tight end Greg Dulcich, who is already impressing teammates with more than just his marvelous mane.

And while Denver isn't exactly known as a music town, there is more than enough local talent to keep the Broncos motivated. Here is a new game-day playlist for the new-look Broncos.

Keep scrolling to learn about each song, why it was chosen and it’s connection to the Mile High City.

Ciara - "Level Up"

Power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson took over Denver, fully embracing the blue and orange. It only makes sense for the Broncos to get hyped with one of the platinum-hit-maker's records. We've selected a newer cut, the bouncy "Level Up," which perfectly goes with the team's mantra of wanting to reach new heights.

At'eaze - "G.U.N.G. (Get Up N Go)"

Nothing like some homegrown talent to get a team going. At'eaze is a local artist who weaves rap and melodies into his art. His song "G.U.N.G." is a motivational anthem about laser focus and keeping that hunger to take care of your people.

Tears for Fears - "Shout"

The iconic English band now has a personal connection to the Mile High City. Tears of Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal is married to Denver photographer/artist Emily Rath. Since the Broncos are playing the Jaguars in London this season, what better way to keep them motivated than with a classic hit that encourages them to "Let it all out!"

Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli - "I Am"

In addition to Walmart heirs, Mellody Hobson, a Black woman entrepreneur, is part of the prospective ownership group. She has a list of titles that includes Co-CEO & President of Ariel Investments, Vice Chair of Starbucks and member of JPMorgan Chase's board of directors. Oh, and she's close friends with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, so she knows a thing or two about winning.

Baby Tate is a shining star who has her foot on the gas in the rap game. Her anthem "I Am" with fellow female powerhouse Flo Milli is a perfect tribute to Hobson that is sure to get the Broncos hyped.

Trev Rich - "Mesmerized"

Trev Rich is a hometown hero who's held the torch for Denver rap for quite a few years now and got a major co-sign from Cash Money's Birdman in 2016. Since then, he's made even more waves for working on the soundtrack for "Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse," which earned him a Grammy nomination. Trev Rich has a vast repertoire of songs fit for the Broncos, but "Mesmerized" is simply slaptastic.

Holdfast. - "Find a Way"

Holdfast. is another local group making waves with its blend of grunge and alternative rock. The band is made up of three family members, which emphasizes the importance of loyalty and commitment to one's team. "Find a Way" is a raw cut that is about returning to the place you belong. For the Broncos, they need a song like this to return to their glory days.

A$AP Mob - "Way Hii"

One thing opposing teams can't escape is the altitude of the Mile High City. At 5,280 feet above sea level, the air is significantly thinner, which often forces players to use oxygen on the sidelines. Even if the physical affects aren't felt immediately, the Broncos are experts at playing mind games, with signs all around the stadium reminding the world of how high they are. This song by A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, BJ the Chicago Kid and Buddy fits perfectly.

Jay Triiiple ft. A Meazy - "Energy"

Jay Triiiple holds her own in the Denver rap scene with a wide range of versatility and a mix of braggadocious bars and authentic storytelling. "Energy", featuring fellow local MC A Meazy, lives up to its name and should provide the Broncos with plenty of game-day electricity. No Von Miller? No problem.

Future ft. Drake "I'm on One"

Rockstar JT - "Big Drip"

Don't worry, Russell, there won't be any Future on this list — even though he has so many bangers. As an alternative, the Broncos can play something from rising talent Rockstar JT, who hails from Alabama and spits with a fierce grit matching any of the South's top rappers today. The cover art for his "Big Drip" single is blue and orange — a match made in heaven.