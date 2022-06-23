USWNT training at Broncos' facility ahead of weekend friendly

Jon Heath

Broncos Wire

After the Denver Broncos wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week, players went their separate ways for a summer break, leaving the fields at the team’s UCHealth Training Center empty.

The fields are now in use once again, this time for a different football.

The United State’s women’s national soccer team is training at the Broncos’ facility this week ahead of a friendly match against Colombia on Saturday.

The USWNT’s posts on social media show some remaining lines and numbers on the team’s practice field, but the football field has been converted into a soccer pitch.

The current USWNT roster includes four players from Colorado: Lindsey Horan (Golden), Mal Pugh (Highlands Ranch), Sophia Smith (Windsor) and Jaelin Howell (Windsor).

The national team is training for a pair of friendlies against Colombia, the first of which will be held at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids of MLS. That game will begin at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday and will air on FS1.

The USWNT are using the two friendlies as tuneup matches for the CONCACAF W Championship that begins on July 4. That tournament will determine which teams from the region will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and for the 2024 Summer Olympics.