Broncos ownership group will match energy of coach Nathaniel Hackett

Jon Heath

Broncos Wire

Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos’ new head coach, has been praised by players this offseason as an enthusiastic, high-energy coach. Hackett even gets into it with players at practice with good-natured smack talk.

In addition to a new coach, the Broncos are also poised to have a new ownership group ahead of the 2022 season. The (pending) new group is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his son-in-law, Greg Penner, and Walton’s daughter, Carrie Penner.

The sale of the team is not quite official (it’s pending approval from NFL owners), but the Walton-Penner group has already spoken with Hackett, and he believes they’re going to match his energy with the Broncos.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with them,” Hackett said on June 13. “They are absolutely fantastic people across the board [with] everybody I’ve talked to. I have a lot of excitement, as we all know, and a lot of energy. It’s great to hear that on the other end of the phone also. Their excitement and their energy I think is definitely going to match me, and I think that’s awesome.”

The Walton-Penner group will need at least 24 of the NFL’s 32 ownership groups to vote in favor of the sale at a special owner’s meeting this summer. The sale is expected to be approved in time for the 2022 season.