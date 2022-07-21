Broncos named ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Brad Washington

The Denver Broncos have been named ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, the sports network announced Tuesday. The presentation of this award is annual, given to the team who exhibits teamwork in collaborating on a cause in the community.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment to just be recognized as a finalist and an incredible honor to be named the winner of ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award,” Broncos vice president of community development Allie Engelken said in a statement.

“This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place.”

An award of this magnitude signifies that the new-era Broncos are moving on the right trajectory. It is one thing to exhibit progress on the field, but another to showcase a humanitarian cause where they make an impact on the community. Congrats to the Broncos organization on this significant accomplishment.