Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib officially joins Thursday Night Football crew

What was previously reported is now official — ex-NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is joining Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew this fall.

Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos following the 2015 season. He retired in 2020.

Talib and former offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will contribute to pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage of TNF, Amazon announced last week. Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez will also be involved.

Charissa Thompson will host the pre-game show.

“We’ve got great veterans who are at the top of their profession while at the same time, bringing incredible personalities who have recently left the game,” Amazon’s vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue told the Associated Press. “So that’ll bring unique current input.”

Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) are Amazon’s commentators for TNF with Kaylee Hartung serving as the sideline reporter.

Denver will host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 season on Oct. 6 at 6:15 p.m. MT.